Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 76,260 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

