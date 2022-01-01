RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after buying an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 913,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $201.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.24.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

