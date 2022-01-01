RE Advisers Corp Acquires 2,500 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,011. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.51 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

