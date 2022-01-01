RE Advisers Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 107,009.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of AERI opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $332.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

