RE Advisers Corp Purchases 1,200 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Ingevity worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

