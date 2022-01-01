Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.84

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 26926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

