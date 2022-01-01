Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.