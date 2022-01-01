Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $116.01 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

