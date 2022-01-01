Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $95.14 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89.

