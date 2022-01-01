Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.37. 1,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000.

