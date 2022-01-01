Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 110,896 shares.The stock last traded at $16.25 and had previously closed at $15.95.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. Equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

