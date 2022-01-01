Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

