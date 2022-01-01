Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,673,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,539,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,530,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

