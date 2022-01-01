Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 615,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

