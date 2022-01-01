Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.17 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

