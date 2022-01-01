Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 34,098 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $337.03 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

