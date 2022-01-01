Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

