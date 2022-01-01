Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.68 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $41,429,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $25,170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of X opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

