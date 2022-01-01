Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

