REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,626,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,164 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.60% of REV Group worth $62,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $920.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.42. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

