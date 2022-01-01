Reviewing Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97% ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09%

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 540.30%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Volatility and Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and ImmuCell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 42.68 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -2.27 ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.04 -$1.02 million $0.01 800.81

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

