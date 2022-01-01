Reviewing Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) & Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 627.76 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 103.29 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

