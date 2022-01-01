Reviewing Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) and Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) and Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Angion Biomedica and Medicenna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angion Biomedica currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,313.79%. Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 452.15%. Given Angion Biomedica’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Angion Biomedica is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Angion Biomedica and Medicenna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $2.88 million 30.16 -$80.11 million ($4.57) -0.63 Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.10 million ($0.39) -4.18

Medicenna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angion Biomedica. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angion Biomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Angion Biomedica and Medicenna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica -3,474.84% -233.15% -79.42% Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -46.46% -44.70%

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries. It also develops ANG-3070, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor and rho kinase 2 inhibitors for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2, an aldosterone synthase inhibitor for aldosterone-related fibrotic diseases. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

