RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 937.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

RLX Technology stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

