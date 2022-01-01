Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Up 11.8%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 148,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,169,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.