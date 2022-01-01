Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

NASDAQ STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

