Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,923 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.88.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

