Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 813,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,612,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

