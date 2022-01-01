S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $12,617.57 and approximately $398,336.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005228 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

SFG is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.