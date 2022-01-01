Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 3.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 15,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 75,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.94 million and a PE ratio of -73.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

