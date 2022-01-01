Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $162,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

