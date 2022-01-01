Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

