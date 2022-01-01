Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $129.55 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

