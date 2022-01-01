Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,701 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,706,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

