Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 100.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in National Grid by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $72.32 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $73.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

