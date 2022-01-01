Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after purchasing an additional 527,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

