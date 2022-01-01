Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.40 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

