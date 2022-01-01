Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $477,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $482,280.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $460,440.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00.

Redfin stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDFN. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

