Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 160,434 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,148 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $408,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $504.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.94 and a 200 day moving average of $430.10. The stock has a market cap of $475.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.