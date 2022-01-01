ScPrime Price Tops $1.16 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $46.58 million and $48,248.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,991,330 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

