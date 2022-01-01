Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SEA were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.61 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

