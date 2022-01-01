Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.