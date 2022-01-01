Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 68,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

