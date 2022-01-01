Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

