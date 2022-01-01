Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 3.6% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $2,882,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 37.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Southern by 119.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 50,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

