Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 168.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 61.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $424,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

