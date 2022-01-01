Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 848.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $271.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.60 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

