Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $264.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

