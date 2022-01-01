Semux Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Semux has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $12,045.34 and $35.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00189194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009738 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006551 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.