Semux (SEM) Reaches One Day Volume of $35.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $12,045.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00189194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009738 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006551 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002077 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

